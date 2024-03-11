Olivia Dunne reveals "best feeling" as NCAA gymnast

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne is always on cloud nine when it comes to performing on the floor!

Winning a competition can bring a lot of emotions, but LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne revealed in a viral TikTok there's one feeling that's even better. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / @livvy

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne certainly knows that the best feeling of all is nailing a showstopping floor routine during a big competition.

In a viral TikTok video posted on Sunday, Livvy shared with her seven million followers the thrill of executing flawless floor passes, including a perfect double pike tumbling sequence that left fans in awe.

With a beaming smile, the All-American gymnast showcased her skills, and fans couldn't contain their excitement.

"Period Livvy ate that upppp," one said, while another added, "Livvy performing in the zone, at the peak of her skills!"

The video, with over half a million views and counting, captured the pure joy and adrenaline of hitting a big routine.

So far this season, Dunne has been a regular contributor on her team's floor lineup and has notched as high as an 9.925.