Olivia Dunne reveals her favorite competition outfit in viral TikTok
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Heading into her final season with LSU gymnastics, Olivia Dunne has finally revealed her favorite competition outfit!
In a viral TikTok, Livvy named her favorite LSU leotard, based on comfort and style.
Hilariously, the superstar gymnast rated the uniforms all while using a Dance Mom sound bite featuring Abbey Lee Miller's infamous pyramid ranking.
With over half a million views and thousands of likes and comments combined, Livvy's viral clip sparked lively debates among fans in the comments, as they passionately shared their favorite leotard designs.
In the midst of it all, Livvy proudly crowned "The Crown" leotard design as her personal favorite.
The super sparkly effort scored a perfect 10 in the fashion category, beating out LSU's fan-favorite Wonder Woman leotard and purple high neck V diamond uniform.
Olivia Dunne fans share their favorite LSU leotards
Livvy might be all about that "Crown" leotard, but her fans are going up for other LSU leo designs.
"nah the Wonder Woman is the best," Adri, a loyal Livvy fan commented. "Adri got taste," Livvy responded.
"Oooo the Wonder Woman one the best to me," another fan agreed with Adri.
"White goes hard," another fan said.
"You missed the Mardi Gras leo though. I assume it’s an 11/10?" another noted.
The only question left is what leotard Olivia Dunne will wear in her final year of NCAA gymnastics.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / Livvydunne