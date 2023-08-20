Olivia Dunne reveals her favorite competition outfit in viral TikTok

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Heading into her final season with LSU gymnastics, Olivia Dunne has finally revealed her favorite competition outfit!

Olivia Dunne ranked her LSU competition leotards in a viral TikTok that got fans talking. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / Livvydunne

In a viral TikTok, Livvy named her favorite LSU leotard, based on comfort and style.

Hilariously, the superstar gymnast rated the uniforms all while using a Dance Mom sound bite featuring Abbey Lee Miller's infamous pyramid ranking.

With over half a million views and thousands of likes and comments combined, Livvy's viral clip sparked lively debates among fans in the comments, as they passionately shared their favorite leotard designs.

In the midst of it all, Livvy proudly crowned "The Crown" leotard design as her personal favorite.

The super sparkly effort scored a perfect 10 in the fashion category, beating out LSU's fan-favorite Wonder Woman leotard and purple high neck V diamond uniform.