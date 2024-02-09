Olivia Dunne reveals what type of friendships are the best in viral TikTok

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - When it comes to friendships, Olivia Dunne swears by those born in the arena of sports.

Olivia Dunne revealed the type of friendships she thinks are the strongest in a new TikTok. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy

In a spirited TikTok that caught fire on Friday, Olivia Dunne championed a unique kind of friendship, declaring that bonds made through sports reign supreme.

"friendships that started from a sports>>>," she captioned the popular post.

Livvy's infectious energy lit up the screen as she and her LSU teammates grooved to the beat of the Griddy dance in the heart of the Georgia Bulldogs' territory, Stegeman Coliseum.

As anticipation mounted for LSU's showdown against Georgia at 6 PM EST on Friday, Livvy's viral video stole the spotlight.

The post drew in thousands of viewers who couldn't help but rave about the camaraderie and spirit of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and her fellow Tigers.

"The Griddy Queen," one fan said.

"So I need to do gymnastics to be your friend?" another hlariously added.