Olivia Dunne scores perfect 10 in new viral TikTok
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Entering her final year of competitive gymnastics, Olivia Dunne has been reliving precious memories that have fans' hearts melting.
Since announcing this will be her final lap of NCAA gymnastics, Olivia has continued to share with her favorite gymnastics clips from her young career with her millions of TikTok fans.
Inspired by her teammate Elena Arenas, Livvy posted a special transformation video in her latest TikTok, which shows her grown from a young gymnast to her time at LSU.
The viral clip begins with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model performing a dismount from the uneven bars as a junior gymnast and seamlessly transitions into a perfect 10 dismount while competing in the college arena.
"We'll be alright," the clip's music sings.
Fans gush over Olivia Dunne's transformation TikTok
Raking in over a million views in less than 24 hours, fans raved over Olivia Dunne's TikTok, sharing their love and admiration for the LSU star.
"So proud of you," one fan commented on the vid.
"livvy you are such an inspiration," another added.
"This is so wholesome," another gushed.
Olivia Dunne will begin her final season with LSU this NCAA spring season.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy