Olivia Dunne scores perfect 10 in new viral TikTok

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Entering her final year of competitive gymnastics, Olivia Dunne has been reliving precious memories that have fans' hearts melting.

Olivia Dunne posted a new special transformation TikTok video showing her as a young gymnast to her time at LSU. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy

Since announcing this will be her final lap of NCAA gymnastics, Olivia has continued to share with her favorite gymnastics clips from her young career with her millions of TikTok fans.

Inspired by her teammate Elena Arenas, Livvy posted a special transformation video in her latest TikTok, which shows her grown from a young gymnast to her time at LSU.

The viral clip begins with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model performing a dismount from the uneven bars as a junior gymnast and seamlessly transitions into a perfect 10 dismount while competing in the college arena.

"We'll be alright," the clip's music sings.



