Olivia Dunne shows off amazing flexibility in viral TikTok

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - While fall has scored a windy touchdown, ushering fall leaves and football season, Olivia Dunne refuses to let go of the joys the summer sun brings.

Olivia Dunne is turning heads with her latest viral TikTok showing off her insane gymnastics flexibility wearing a red swimsuit bikini. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy

The LSU All-American gymnast is turning heads with her latest viral TikTok.

Dunne dug into her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit bag as she showed off her insane gymnastics flexibility wearing a red bikini.

"Didn't know i could still do this," Livvy captioned the clip, which shows her performing an astonishingly good hollow back handstand, a skill that – it probably goes without saying – requires some above-average flexibility to put it mildly.

The post garnered nearly 1 million views in less than 24 hours with fans going crazy over her amazing skill.

"That is wildly impressive," one fan wrote.

"that's insane strength and to do it effortlessly is wild," another added.