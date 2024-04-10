Olivia Dunne shows fans just how much she's yearning for Paul Skenes

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne is eagerly counting down the days until she can reunite with her boyfriend Paul Skenes!

Olivia Dunne revealed she's counting down the days until she reunites with her boyfriend, Paul Skenes (l.), in a hilarious viral TikTok. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/livvydunne & Screenshot/TikTok/@livvy

Livvy is wrapping up her final semester and competitive year at LSU, while her boyfriend ventured into the world of MLB last year.

Despite the distance, the sweethearts are still going strong, with Olivia eagerly awaiting the moment when they can be together again – quite literally!

In a TikTok that had fans rolling with laughter on Tuesday, the 21-year-old shared her sentiments about long-distance dating with a caption that read, "counting down the seconds."

Even though Olivia saw her boo just late last month, it seems that wasn't nearly enough time for her.

In the viral video, Livvy joyfully lip-synced and danced to Sophia Ellis-Bextor's Murder on the Dancefloor, perfectly encapsulating the anticipation of reuniting!