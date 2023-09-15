Olivia Dunne shows serious team spirit in new viral TikTok

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is all about that team spirit!

In a new viral TikTok, Olivia Dunne showed what it means to be a supportive teammate by cheering on her LSU teammates during their media day photoshoot. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy

TikTok's favorite athlete-influencer is gearing up for her final competitive gymnastics season ever at LSU this year.

Entering her fourth year with the team this fall, Livvy is putting her seniority to good use: pumping up the team with spirit!

In a new viral TikTok video that's garnered over a million views, the 20-year-old showed what it means to be a supportive teammate, cheering on her teammates during their media day photoshoot.

"They're stars," she captioned the clip.

Agreeing, fans lit up the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model's comment section with some hype of their own.

"Anything for the team," one fan wrote.

"Livvy brings the energy," another added.

"Last year's was amazing," one fan said. "Just wait for this year's," Dunned responded, heightening fans' anticipation even more.