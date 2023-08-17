Olivia Dunne spikes dating rumors after appearing at Paul Skenes' game

Bradenton, Florida - Okay Livvy, are you and Paul Skenes dating? The signs are hitting a home run!

Olivia Dunne has been caught under the dating spotlight yet again after being seen (r.) at Paul Skene's minor league baseball game on Tuesday night. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / thebullpentraining

Olivia Dunne has recently been romantically linked to former LSU baseball player Paul Skenes.

Recently, the athlete-influencer shook up the sports world when she seemingly confirmed a relationship with Paul in a viral TikTok.

Now, Livvy has been caught yet again after being spotted at Skene's minor league baseball game in Florida on Tuesday night.

In a viral Instagram video posted by @thebullpentraining, the LSU gymnast was caught solo in a box suite appearing to be cheering on Skenes.

Following his historic NCAA baseball title this spring, Skenes was selected No. 1 overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2023 MLB Draft.

On Tuesday, the rookie pitcher made his Single-A debut for the Bradenton Marauders, where he striked out two batters and pitched a scoreless inning.