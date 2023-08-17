Olivia Dunne spikes dating rumors after appearing at Paul Skenes' game

Olivia Dunne has been caught under the dating spotlight yet again after being seen at Paul Skene's minor league baseball game on Tuesday night.

By Paris McGee Jr.

Bradenton, Florida - Okay Livvy, are you and Paul Skenes dating? The signs are hitting a home run!

Olivia Dunne has been caught under the dating spotlight yet again after being seen (r.) at Paul Skene's minor league baseball game on Tuesday night.
Olivia Dunne has been caught under the dating spotlight yet again after being seen (r.) at Paul Skene's minor league baseball game on Tuesday night.  © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / thebullpentraining

Olivia Dunne has recently been romantically linked to former LSU baseball player Paul Skenes.

Recently, the athlete-influencer shook up the sports world when she seemingly confirmed a relationship with Paul in a viral TikTok.

Now, Livvy has been caught yet again after being spotted at Skene's minor league baseball game in Florida on Tuesday night.

Keke Palmer escalates Darius Jackson drama with diss in Usher's new music video!
Keke Palmer Keke Palmer escalates Darius Jackson drama with diss in Usher's new music video!

In a viral Instagram video posted by @thebullpentraining, the LSU gymnast was caught solo in a box suite appearing to be cheering on Skenes.

Following his historic NCAA baseball title this spring, Skenes was selected No. 1 overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2023 MLB Draft.

On Tuesday, the rookie pitcher made his Single-A debut for the Bradenton Marauders, where he striked out two batters and pitched a scoreless inning.

Is it possible that Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes are getting to know each other past their LSU athletics connection? It sure seems like it.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / thebullpentraining

More on Olivia Dunne: