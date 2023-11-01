Olivia Dunne stuns in viral Game of Thrones Halloween costume

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne made a dazzling Halloween transformation as she channeled the iconic Khaleesi from Game of Thrones!

The LSU All-American gymnast and social media sensation took to her official TikTok account to share a video that thrilled her nearly eight million devoted followers.



In the video, Olivia's portrayal of Khaleesi included a brief performance of a memorable scene from the series, complete with an authentic audio of the character's voice.

But what truly set her apart from many others on Halloween was her meticulous attention to every detail in her costume, flawlessly embodying the regal essence of Daenerys Targaryen.

Her dedication did not go unnoticed, as both Game of Thrones enthusiasts and Livvy's loyal followers came together to applaud her commitment to the character.