Olivia Dunne stuns in viral Game of Thrones Halloween costume
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne made a dazzling Halloween transformation as she channeled the iconic Khaleesi from Game of Thrones!
The LSU All-American gymnast and social media sensation took to her official TikTok account to share a video that thrilled her nearly eight million devoted followers.
In the video, Olivia's portrayal of Khaleesi included a brief performance of a memorable scene from the series, complete with an authentic audio of the character's voice.
But what truly set her apart from many others on Halloween was her meticulous attention to every detail in her costume, flawlessly embodying the regal essence of Daenerys Targaryen.
Her dedication did not go unnoticed, as both Game of Thrones enthusiasts and Livvy's loyal followers came together to applaud her commitment to the character.
Olivia Dune wows with Khaleesi-inspired Halloween fit
Olivia's fans wasted no time showering her with compliments for her stunning appearance in the costume, and they fondly shared their favorite moments from Game of Thrones.
"The creativity is mind-blowing!" one fan commented.
"Best costume of the decade," another said.
"I VISIBLY GULPED," one fan wrote.
"Holy moly of khaleesi," another added.
Livvy will begin competing in her final NCAA season with LSU gymnastics against Ohio State on Friday, January 5, 2024.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy