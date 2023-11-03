Olivia Dunne takes fans down memory lane with adorable throwbacks

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Before Olivia Dunne was an LSU gymnast, she was a young girl who loved a "trifecta" filter picture.

In a viral video posted by Accelerator Active Energy, Olivia Dunne (r.) and sister Julz took fans on a hilarious trip down memory lane. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / drinkaccelerator

In a viral video shared by Accelerator Active Energy, one of Olivia Dunne's numerous lucrative NIL sponsors, the LSU gymnast and her older sister Julz treated fans to a hilarious trip down memory lane.

In the video clip, which garnered thousands of views, the Dunne sisters fondly reminisced over throwback pictures from their childhood, leaving fans buzzing with laughter.

From images of Julz donning quirky shorts featuring a cow to Livvy strutting her stuff in the city as a young girl thinking she was the coolest - although Julz thought otherwise - fans thoroughly enjoyed the heartwarming clip of the two sisters bonding over their amusing throwbacks.

"That sibling relationship tho. Tearing you down from a place of love," one person commented.

"recreate that look," Julz dared Livvy. "we need more trifecta filters asap," Accelerator Active Energy joked.