Olivia Dunne's celebrity look-alike TikTok has fans going bonkers

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne took a spin on the celebrity doppelgänger rollercoaster, and the outcomes are downright jaw-dropping!

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model cranked up the fun on TikTok on Sunday night, playing around with a filter that unveils your top-3 famous look-alikes.

Livvy, being the good sport she is, thought her results were a bit of a "reach." But hold onto your seats, because fans went wild over her not so spot-on celeb matches!

We're talking about look-alikes like British actress Emilia Clarke, fashion model Cara Delevigne, and the Emmy-winning sensation Zendaya.

With each celebrity revelation on the screen, Livvy's face lit up in shock. It's a hilarious ride through the clip, and Dunne's reactions make it all the more entertaining!