Olivia Dunne's celebrity look-alike TikTok has fans going bonkers
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Have you ever confused Olivia Dunne for these celebrities look-alikes?
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne took a spin on the celebrity doppelgänger rollercoaster, and the outcomes are downright jaw-dropping!
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model cranked up the fun on TikTok on Sunday night, playing around with a filter that unveils your top-3 famous look-alikes.
Livvy, being the good sport she is, thought her results were a bit of a "reach." But hold onto your seats, because fans went wild over her not so spot-on celeb matches!
We're talking about look-alikes like British actress Emilia Clarke, fashion model Cara Delevigne, and the Emmy-winning sensation Zendaya.
With each celebrity revelation on the screen, Livvy's face lit up in shock. It's a hilarious ride through the clip, and Dunne's reactions make it all the more entertaining!
Fans react to Olivia Dunne's celebrity look-alikes
Olivia Dunne's celebrity doppelgängers sent fans into a frenzy of wild and wacky theories about Livvy's results.
"maybe emilia... maybe. idk where they're getting the other 2," one fan wrote.
"I see mixes of all ngl," another said.
"You kinda look like Livvy dunne," one fan joked.
Olivia Dunne is a senior at LSU and gearing up for her final year of NCAA gymnastics in the spring.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy