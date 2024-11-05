Grimes shades ex Elon Musk by backing Olivia Rodrigo's "oddly specific" dating red flag

Los Angeles, California - Grimes gave her stamp of approval to singer Olivia Rodrigo 's biggest dating red flag in an apparent dig at her ex, Elon Musk .

Grimes (c.) gave her stamp of approval to singer Olivia Rodrigo's (r.) biggest dating red flag in an apparent dig at her ex, Elon Musk. © Collage: Theo Wargo & Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Olivia spilled her guts about her "oddly specific" dating icks in a video shared by Netflix on Friday.

"The biggest red flag, OK, this is a very oddly specific question that I ask guys on first dates. I always ask them if they would want to go to space," the 21-year-old said.

"And if they say yes, I don't date them. I just think if you want to go to space, you're a little too full of yourself."

As her quote went viral, Grimes backed Olivia's screening question as she wrote via X, "It's true. Only women should be going to space."

Of course, fans were quick to point out that the comment was some not-so-subtle shade at her ex Elon Musk, the founder and CEO of SpaceX.

Grimes shares three children with the 53-year-old billionaire but has since moved on with DJ Anyma, who presumably has no interest in going to space!