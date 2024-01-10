Is Olivia Rodrigo planning a big return to acting?
Los Angeles, California - Despite her massive success in the music industry, Olivia Rodrigo has not turned her back on the world of acting.
The 20-year-old star stunned at the Academy's Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Tuesday, where she chatted with Variety about her future career moves.
While Olivia got her start acting on the Disney Channel, the whirlwind rise to global fame that came with her debut album, SOUR, has largely overshadowed her career in television.
But that continued dominance in the music industry hasn't pushed the Grammy winner away from her acting roots entirely.
"I just love telling stories, whether that be in a song or movie; that's really something that really excites me," Olivia told the outlet.
Though most of her acting experience so far has been on the small screen, she revealed that should she return to the field soon, she wants to hit the big screen.
"I really want to do a coming-of-age thing maybe before I'm actually of age. Maybe I am of age already," she joked.
Olivia also dished on her upcoming projects on the music side of things as she revealed who her dream duet partner would be.
Olivia Rodrigo reveals her dream duet partner
And who would that lucky musician be? None other than Noah Kahan, with whom she recently exchanged covers in the BBC Lounge.
"I think he's so great, and he's very inspiring," she said, adding that she's hoping a collaboration could come to fruition "one of these days."
The idea isn't far-fetched either, as Noah has been re-recording several of the hits from his latest album, Stick Season, as duets with musicians like Post Malone, Kacey Musgraves, and more.
Should Olivia be tapped for that project, it's likely that she would be chosen to feature on the title track following her cover of it in October.
Cover photo: FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP