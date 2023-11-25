Is Olivia Rodrigo planning a collaboration with Noah Kahan?

London, UK - Will Olivia Rodrigo be the next musician to collaborate with Noah Kahan on his Stick Season remixes?

After exchanging covers, Olivia Rodrigo (l) and Noah Kahan have sparked some serious collaboration chatter. © Collage: Phillip Faraone & Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

After the 20-year-old vampire singer covered Noah's Stick Season on the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, the 26-year-old has returned the favor!

For his own cover in the fan-favorite segment on Thursday, Noah covered lacy off of Olivia's sophomore album, GUTS.

"I would be happy for the rest of my life to cover Olivia; she's an amazing person, an amazing artist," Noah told the BBC.

While the Homesick artist said that he'd love to write a new song with Olivia, odds are high that if the pair do collaborate in the near future, it would be a continuation of Noah's recent star-studded re-recordings.

In recent months, the Best New Artist nominee has been joining forces with some of the biggest powerhouses in the industry today — including Hozier, Post Malone, and Kacey Musgraves — on new versions of the tracklist of his 2022 album, Stick Season.

Will Olivia be the next star to feature, and, if so, what song would she sing?