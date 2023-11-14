Olivia Rodrigo dishes on Grammy nominations and GUTS World Tour

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo stepped out in style to support The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes at the movie's Los Angeles premiere , where she opened up about her Grammy nominations and plans for the GUTS World Tour.

Olivia Rodrigo dished on her nominations at the 2024 Grammy Awards and her upcoming world tour at the Los Angeles premiere of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. © Jon Kopaloff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 20-year-old singer has penned a new song, Can't Catch Me Now, for the prequel's soundtrack, and she celebrated its recent release at Monday's star-studded premiere.

Olivia expressed her gratitude for her six nominations at the 2024 Grammy Awards, telling PEOPLE the honor is "so insane."

"It's just such an honor and such a pleasure to be recognized by the music community in such an incredible way," she said.

The traitor artist's sophomore album, GUTS, is up for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album, also earning special nods for the songs vampire and ballad of a homeschooled girl.

Olivia also praised her fellow nominees, including Best New Artist contender Noah Kahan, whose song, Stick Season, she recently covered.

"I was so excited that he got nominated. He was so excited that I got nominated. So it's just a wonderful sharing of the love," she said.

While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Olivia also opened up about her preparation for the GUTS World Tour, which kicks off in February.