Olivia Rodrigo dishes on Grammy nominations and GUTS World Tour
Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo stepped out in style to support The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes at the movie's Los Angeles premiere, where she opened up about her Grammy nominations and plans for the GUTS World Tour.
The 20-year-old singer has penned a new song, Can't Catch Me Now, for the prequel's soundtrack, and she celebrated its recent release at Monday's star-studded premiere.
Olivia expressed her gratitude for her six nominations at the 2024 Grammy Awards, telling PEOPLE the honor is "so insane."
"It's just such an honor and such a pleasure to be recognized by the music community in such an incredible way," she said.
The traitor artist's sophomore album, GUTS, is up for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album, also earning special nods for the songs vampire and ballad of a homeschooled girl.
Olivia also praised her fellow nominees, including Best New Artist contender Noah Kahan, whose song, Stick Season, she recently covered.
"I was so excited that he got nominated. He was so excited that I got nominated. So it's just a wonderful sharing of the love," she said.
While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Olivia also opened up about her preparation for the GUTS World Tour, which kicks off in February.
Olivia Rodrigo spills her guts about upcoming world tour
"I want the show to feel like a great place for people to just scream and jump around and let loose," Olivia said of her upcoming arena tour.
She named all-american bitch as the song she's most looking forward to playing live, with the track certainly providing plenty of screaming opportunities for fans!
The GUTS World Tour begins on February 23, 2024 in Palm Springs.
Cover photo: Jon Kopaloff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP