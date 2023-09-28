Olivia Rodrigo responds to fan theories about lacy and other GUTS song inspirations

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo has shared her perspective on viral fan theories about the inspiration behind some of the most popular tracks on her new album, GUTS .

The 20-year-old musician spoke to NPR on Tuesday about the fan reactions to her sophomore album, which dropped on September 8.

Though speculation about the inspirations behind the tracks always runs rampant on social media, Olivia said she's particularly fascinated by how people interpret each of her songs.

One such heavily theorized-about song is lacy, which describes an experience of obsessive loathing over someone the singer is deeply envious of.

"It's sort of about this mysterious feminine figure, and there's a lot of envy involved," Olivia explained. "I've seen so many girls who are like, 'That's my older sister,' or 'That's my ex-best friend.' I saw something the other day that was like, 'I'm envious of my past. lacy feels like my past self.'"

Despite repeated questioning about it, she continued to say that these fan interpretations have led her never to confirm who inspired her songs so as not to tie them to one thing.