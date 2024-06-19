Olivia Rodrigo adds yet another entry into the Spotify Billions Club

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo has landed yet another entry on Spotify's coveted Billions Club playlist !

The lead single off of the 21-year-old's sophomore album, GUTS, officially joined the club earlier this week, making Olivia the new face of the playlist on the platform.

vampire joins six other songs by the Grammy winner on the list: favorite crime, deja vu, happier, traitor, drivers license, and good 4 u.

All of her previous entries are from her debut album, 2021's SOUR, with the last two songs earning over two billion streams each.

Olivia's first record, which earned her two Grammy Awards, became Spotify's most-streamed album by a female artist last month as it surpassed Dua Lipa's self-titled debut with more than 12 billion streams.

Amid her whirlwind GUTS World Tour, the get him back! artist thanked her fans for their support of the album, which turned three in May.