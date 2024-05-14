Olivia Rodrigo's SOUR claims Spotify crown with music milestone

Los Angeles, California - Nearly three years after its release, SOUR by Olivia Rodrigo has made music history as the most-streamed album by a female artist in Spotify history.

Olivia Rodrigo's debut album, SOUR, is now the most-streamed album by a female artist on Spotify. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@oliviarodrigo

The 21-year-old's debut record, originally released in May 2021, crossed the milestone on Tuesday, surpassing Dua Lipa's self-titled debut with 12.258 billion streams.

On the overall charts, Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny still reigns supreme with over 16 billion streams.

SOUR comes in at No. 6 overall, following the likes of Ed Sheeran, Post Malone, and The Weeknd.

Surprisingly, Taylor Swift, who recently broke her own record for the most-streamed album in a single day with The Tortured Poets Department, doesn't crack the overall top ten.

Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia and Post Malone's Beerbongs & Bentleys hold spots 8 and 9, while Billie Eilish ends the list with her debut LP, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?.

SOUR earned Olivia three Grammy Awards in 2022, including Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Pop Vocal Album.