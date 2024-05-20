Olivia Rodrigo shares emotional reaction to SOUR's historic milestone

London, UK - Olivia Rodrigo shared just how much her recent Spotify milestone means to her as she took the stage in London for the GUTS World Tour.

The 21-year-old's debut record, SOUR, became the most-streamed album from a female artist on Spotify last week, surpassing Dua Lipa's self-titled debut with more than 12 billion streams.

At a recent show in London, Olivia got candid about the 2021 album and how important the positive response has been to her.

"I made the album in my bedroom and in my producer's garage. I had no expectation of anyone listening to it other than my mom and my closest friends, but as it turns out, a lot of people related to it," she told the crowd.

"I found out the other day that it's the most-streamed album by a female artist on Spotify, and that's all because of you guys. Thank you so much!"

Riding the success of her debut single drivers license, SOUR dominated the charts upon its release and ultimately earned Olivia two Grammy Awards and secured her win for Best New Artist.