Olivia Rodrigo admits she's "grown out of" songs from debut album SOUR

Los Angeles, California - As Olivia Rodrigo gears up to return to touring, the singer has admitted she's not thrilled to revisit all of her past work.

Olivia Rodrigo revealed that she doesn't "really love" some of her past hits, including songs from her hit debut, SOUR. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/oliviarodrigo

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times published on Wednesday, the 20-year-old Grammy winner reflected on her debut album, SOUR, two years after its release.

While the best-selling album is still a fan-favorite, Olivia admitted that she's since lost her love for some of the tracks.

"Some of them I don't really love so much anymore," she said of her older work.

The traitor artist didn't name any specific songs, telling the outlet, "People get so sad because it'll be their favorite song."

"I just feel like I've grown out of some of them," Olivia explained.

Though fans have speculated about which songs her feelings have soured on, there was one hit she confirmed wasn't one of them — drivers license.