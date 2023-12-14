Olivia Rodrigo admits she's "grown out of" songs from debut album SOUR
Los Angeles, California - As Olivia Rodrigo gears up to return to touring, the singer has admitted she's not thrilled to revisit all of her past work.
In an interview with the Los Angeles Times published on Wednesday, the 20-year-old Grammy winner reflected on her debut album, SOUR, two years after its release.
While the best-selling album is still a fan-favorite, Olivia admitted that she's since lost her love for some of the tracks.
"Some of them I don't really love so much anymore," she said of her older work.
The traitor artist didn't name any specific songs, telling the outlet, "People get so sad because it'll be their favorite song."
"I just feel like I've grown out of some of them," Olivia explained.
Though fans have speculated about which songs her feelings have soured on, there was one hit she confirmed wasn't one of them — drivers license.
Will Olivia Rodrigo play songs from SOUR on the GUTS World Tour?
"I remember putting the song out, still super-heartbroken, and people would come up to me and say, 'Wow, this takes me back to my first heartbreak.' Now, I listen to it, and I totally get it," she said. "It actually does transport me back to when I thought I was never gonna love anyone."
The Grammy-winning song, released in January 2021, was the firestarter for Olivia's music career, catapulting her from Disney darling to proper pop star overnight.
Liv is set to revisit the track, as well as some of SOUR's other big hits, on the upcoming GUTS World Tour.
While both of her albums are short enough to fit into a full concert setlist, with her recent confession about her changing opinions, there may be some surprising cuts coming fans' way.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/oliviarodrigo