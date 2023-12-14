Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge confirm romance with steamy PDA

New York, New York - Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge have officially hard-launched their new romance with PDA snaps taken in New York.

Olivia Rodrigo and actor Louis Partridge were spotted kissing in New York on Thursday, seemingly confirming swirling romance rumors. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & Cover-Images

On Thursday, the 20-year-old singer was spotted kissing Louis as the pair seemingly spent the day together.

While the make-out sesh was what really sent fans into a frenzy, the two were snapped at several points in the day, including an adorable impromptu photoshoot in the street.

The 20-year-old Enola Holmes actor has been quietly supporting Olivia throughout her recent performances in the Big Apple, including Jingle Ball and Saturday Night Live.

The outings appeared to confirm dating rumors that first emerged in October, but Thursday's photos have reduced any lingering doubt about the relationship being the real deal.

Olivia and Louis first sparked romance chatter when the Grammy winner celebrated Halloween across the pond with some friends, with Louis in tow.

Things remained quiet before the Netflix star was spotted at her recent shows this month, which fanned the flames of fan speculation.