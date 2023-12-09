Louis Partridge supports Olivia Rodrigo at latest concert amid dating rumors

New York, New York - Olivia Rodrigo got some extra-special support at her performance at Jingle Ball in New York City as her friends and rumored beau, Louis Partridge, showed up to cheer her on.

On Friday, the 20-year-old singer graced the stage for her second Jingle Ball performance of the year, this time in the Big Apple.

Among the many fans gushing over Olivia's performance at Madison Square Garden were Louis Partridge, Conan Gray, and Madison Hu.

Conan and Madison have both been long-time friends of the Grammy winner, while Louis and Olivia recently sparked dating rumors in October.

Olivia was spotted cozying up to the Enola Holmes star at a Halloween bash across the pond, with later reports claiming that the duo were "inseparable" amid the blooming romance.

Louis' attendance at Friday's show — especially in the company of the traitor artist's closest friends — certainly seems to suggest that the pair are still going strong.