Olivia Rodrigo celebrates 50 shows on GUTS World Tour: "Oh how time flies!"

Cologne, Germany - Olivia Rodrigo commemorated her milestone 50th show on the GUTS World Tour with a carousel post alongside her dancers.

On Wednesday, the 21-year-old singer took to Instagram to share a sweet message with fans after her latest performance.

"last night was the 50th show of the GUTS world tour!!! oh how time flies!!!" she wrote. "grateful for this amazing crew and grateful for everyone who has shown so much love!!!"

The post kicked off with a black-and-white photo of Olivia singing during the encore set, with later entries showing her posing alongside her dancers and huddling up with the crew before the start of the show.

The deja vu artist is currently in Europe as she continues her latest leg of the arena tour, and she gave Livies a peek at her off-stage adventures with another photo dump on Tuesday.

The sunny shots showed Olivia enjoying the sights across the pond and spending time with friends, including her longtime pal Madison Hu.

The GUTS World Tour continues in Cologne on Wednesday before Olivia heads to Paris, France, on Friday.