Olivia Rodrigo shares peek at "good life" in lavish new snaps

Zürich, Switzerland - Olivia Rodrigo shared a glimpse at the "good life" as she dropped her latest photo dump from the GUTS World Tour.

Olivia Rodrigo shared snaps with Madison Hu (c.) and more pals as she documented her recent adventures through Europe. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@oliviarodrigo

The 21-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to drop a new slideshow featuring her recent adventures across Europe as she continues her sold-out arena tour.

"all around Europe!!!!" Olivia wrote in the caption.

The post kicked off with a snap of her in a black sundress licking an ice cream cone, with later snaps showing the Grammy winner lounging in the sun eating a strawberry and swimming with friends.

On her IG story, Olivia shared a few extra snaps, including another photo alongside Madison Hu as the two enjoyed beers on a boat.

Liv sported a blue gingham bikini with small red roses, accessorizing the look with her famous GUTS ring set featured on the cover of her sophomore album.

The get him back! artist teased her next tour stop with a photo featuring several Swedish flags and the caption, "see u 2night Zürich :))))"