Olivia Rodrigo is all smiles as GUTS World Tour brings surprises to Europe

London, UK - Olivia Rodrigo dropped an eclectic photo dump from her recent travels across the pond amid her sold-out GUTS World Tour.

Olivia Rodrigo shared several new photos from her travels in Europe via Instagram on Tuesday. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/oliviarodrigo

Fancy a pint?

The 21-year-old star took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off her adventures in the UK.

The slideshow, which was captioned with three smiling cat emojis, began with Olivia smiling outside a classic British telephone booth.

Later snaps showed a cat lurking through a window, a lush country landscape, and the Grammy winner enjoying a pint of Guinness.

Olivia's longtime pal Iris Apatow was also featured in the dump, which showed the two smiling as they sat with glasses of wine.

As it turns out, the photos had Livvies all thinking the same thing.

"i think we all know Louis is taking them pics," one fan wrote.

British actor Louis Partridge has been linked to Olivia since last fall, and while the two have kept their relationship pretty private, he seemed to confirm the romance rumors during an interview earlier this year.