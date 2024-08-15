Olivia Rodrigo confesses some of her past romances were "questionable"
Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo has spilled her guts about her past relationships, admitting that a few of her exes were a bit "questionable."
During her sold-out show at the Kia Forum on Tuesday, the 21-year-old pop star revealed that she's something of a "wizard" when it comes to Instagram DM-ing.
"I met so many people that I've dated on Instagram DM," Olivia dished, per fan-captured footage shared to TikTok.
"Some of them, a little questionable, so maybe that's not a good example," she added.
Still, Olivia told fans that Instagram happens to be where she connected with her powerhouse producer Dan Nigro, so the platform hasn't been too unkind to her in the long run!
As for the exes the get him back! singer might have been dissing as "questionable," the most likely candidates include DJ Zack Bia and film producer Adam Faze.
Who has Olivia Rodrigo dated?
Both romances sparked some controversy due to the rather significant age gaps between the men and Olivia – who was still a teenager at the time.
Along with Zack and Adam, Olivia was famously linked to her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star Joshua Bassett, and their rumored romance is widely believed to have inspired much of the music on her debut album, SOUR.
Now, though, Olivia is said to be happily dating British actor Louis Partridge, who she reportedly connected with through mutual friends last fall.
Cover photo: IMAGO / MediaPunch