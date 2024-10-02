Olivia Rodrigo confirms GUTS World Tour movie rumors with big reveal!

Los Angeles, California - After weeks of swirling rumors, Olivia Rodrigo has revealed that her sold-out GUTS World Tour is heading to the big screen!

Netflix revealed on Wednesday that Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour will be hitting the streaming service on October 29.

Livies can now add the movie to their Netflix list and be notified when it drops.

The description also confirms that the flick will feature the 21-year-old's Los Angeles performances, which took place at the Inuit Dome back in August.

Both shows at the all-new venue were professionally filmed, with Olivia keeping her signature encore tanks the same and holding up a handwritten sign that read, "Thanks 4 watching."

The get him back! artist joins the ranks of Taylor Swift and Beyoncé with her concert movie release, as both superstars turned their sold-out tours to box-office-topping films in 2023.

The GUTS World Tour will continue for several months past the movie release, with Olivia currently performing in Asia.