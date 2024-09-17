Olivia Rodrigo kicks off GUTS World Tour's Asian leg in "magical" style

Bangkok, Thailand - Olivia Rodrigo has performed in Asia for the very first time, bringing the GUTS World Tour to Thailand for a "magical" two-night stint.

The 21-year-old singer played two sold-out shows at Bangkok's Impact Arena on Sunday and Monday, kicking off the next leg of her sophomore concert series.

After her second show, Olivia took to Instagram to share her gratitude with fans.

"Thailand!!!! What a magical way to start the Asian leg of the guts world tour!!!! Thank you x100 for having me," she wrote under a slideshow of photos from her stay.

The post showed off her adventures in Thailand, visiting some of the hottest sights and indulging in the local cuisine.

Olivia also flaunted one of her encore tanks that read "Phuket it's fine" in a riff off of her bad idea, right? lyrics.

On her Instagram story, the get him back! artist shared a new selfie with the message, "thank u Bangkok!!! my first time in Thailand was wonderful!!!"