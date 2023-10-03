Olivia Rodrigo confirms who inspired GUTS' heartbreaking ballad logical

London, UK - Olivia Rodrigo has spilled her GUTS about the emotional track, logical, from her acclaimed sophomore album.

Olivia Rodrigo recently revealed who inspired her GUTS ballad logical. © IMAGO / UPI Photo

Ever since GUTS dropped on September 8, fans have obsessed over logical, a heartbreaking ballad that sees the 20-year-old star sing about a partner who manipulated her into believing that their love was genuine and well-intentioned, despite indications otherwise.

As it turns out, the track wasn't inspired by Olivia's personal experiences after all, the singer confirmed to BBC on Monday.

Instead, it was her longtime friend and Disney Channel costar Madison Hu who was her "muse" for logical.

Olivia revealed that while discussing a recent romance, Madison said, "It's just not logical, it's just not logical," thus inspiring the song's chorus.

"I actually stole her life experience for the song," the Grammy winner joked. "I was like, 'Wow, that's interesting, let me write that down.' So I owe her a lot."

The confession marks a departure from Olivia's usual unwillingness to confirm who inspired her songs, recently sharing that she doesn't want to impact listeners' own responses to the tracks.