Olivia Rodrigo spills her GUTS about her favorite songs
Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo has spilled her true feelings about her favorite songs off her new album, GUTS.
The 20-year-old followed up with her Grammy-winning debut album with GUTS, which was released on September 3.
While the record's lead singles were vampire and bad idea right?, Olivia has revealed that these aren't among her favorites on her sophomore album.
Speaking with Amazon Music on Monday, the Disney+ star confessed that all american b***h, logical, and love is embarrassing are her current top three.
Olivia also recently dished that all american b***h, which is the opening track of GUTS, has her favorite lyric of the album with, "I got class and integrity just like a goddamn Kennedy."
But as the star revealed during her promotion for the album, she didn't feel so confident about some of the other tracks, including one that would later become a fan-favorite single.
Which songs did Olivia Rodrigo almost cut from GUTS?
During a fan Q&A on GUTS release day, Olivia revealed that get him back! almost didn't make the album's final cut.
"A few days before we turned in the album, I was like 'I hate this song, take it off,' and now it's one of my favorites," she said.
Thankfully, the track did make the cut, and the deja vu artist made it the third GUTS single, giving it a viral music video and performing it at the 2023 VMAs.
Some of the songs that ultimately got cut are subtly seeing the light of day as four deluxe tracks are attached to the four respective vinyl variants of GUTS.
Cover photo: Collage: Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP