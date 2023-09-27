Olivia Rodrigo spills her GUTS about her favorite songs

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo has spilled her true feelings about her favorite songs off her new album, GUTS.

Olivia Rodrigo recently revealed her top three songs off her new album, GUTS. © Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 20-year-old followed up with her Grammy-winning debut album with GUTS, which was released on September 3.

While the record's lead singles were vampire and bad idea right?, Olivia has revealed that these aren't among her favorites on her sophomore album.

Speaking with Amazon Music on Monday, the Disney+ star confessed that all american b***h, logical, and love is embarrassing are her current top three.

Olivia also recently dished that all american b***h, which is the opening track of GUTS, has her favorite lyric of the album with, "I got class and integrity just like a goddamn Kennedy."

But as the star revealed during her promotion for the album, she didn't feel so confident about some of the other tracks, including one that would later become a fan-favorite single.