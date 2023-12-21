Olivia Rodrigo scores exciting news from 2024 Academy Awards!

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo has earned yet another milestone as her latest song, Can't Catch Me Now, makes its way onto the shortlist for the 2024 Academy Awards.

Can't Catch Me Now by Olivia Rodrigo has made the shortlist for Best Original Song at the 2024 Oscars. © IMAGO / Future Image

The 20-year-old dropped the song last month as part of the soundtrack for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

On Thursday, the Oscar shortlists confirmed that Can't Catch Me Now is up for a nomination in the Best Original Song category.

The 15-song list, which features hits from Barbie, The Color Purple, and more, will be cut down significantly before the ceremony.

In recent years, around five songs have typically been chosen for the final round of nominations.

Olivia co-wrote the song with her long-time producer, Dan Nigro, with the pair drawing inspiration from the character Lucy Gray Baird (played by Rachel Zegler) for the lyrics.

The release came after the Grammy winner's acclaimed sophomore album, GUTS, dropped in September.



Though her songwriting is typically autobiographical, Olivia has spoken highly of the "challenge" the opportunity gave her.