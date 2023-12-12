Olivia Rodrigo puts late-night spin on new Hunger Games track

New York, New York - Olivia Rodrigo brought the spirit of The Hunger Games to late night with an eerie rendition of Can't Catch Me Now.

Olivia Rodrigo performed Can't Catch Me Now as the musical guest on Monday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. © Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 20-year-old singer has been on a hot performance streak in recent days, swinging by the likes of Jingle Ball, Saturday Night Live, and The Tonight Show.

On Monday, she brought her talents to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where she swapped her usual GUTS tracks for Can't Catch Me Now.

The song was released last month as part of the soundtrack to The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, the movie adaptation of the series' 2020 prequel novel.

For its late-night debut, Olivia wore a white satin and lace gown and performed alongside a crew of backup singers.

The song pulled inspiration from the character of Lucy Gray Baird (played by Rachel Zegler), with Olivia penning the track herself with producer Dan Nigro.

The traitor artist recently shared that writing from the perspective of the fictional heroine was "a real fun challenge" and a significant departure from her usual autographical work.