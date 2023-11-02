Olivia Rodrigo announces new Hunger Games song and reveals release date
New York, New York - Olivia Rodrigo has officially unveiled her exciting next single with the announcement of her new song, written and recorded for the soundtrack of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.
The 20-year-old singer confirmed swirling fan theories about her next music move with the announcement of Can't Catch Me Now, a brand-new song written for the highly-anticipated prequel, which takes place 50 years before the original movies.
After teasing the track with an instrumental snippet on her "heartbreak hotline," Olivia gave fans a better peek at the single as she shared a new trailer on Wednesday featuring vocals from the song.
"There's blood on the side of the mountain / There's writing all over the walls," she sings in the clip.
"Coming like a storm into your town / You can't, you can't catch me now."
The ominous lyrics perfectly fit the eerie dystopian landscape of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, and music is set to play a significant role in the story overall with a lengthy soundtrack.
When will Can't Catch Me Now by Olivia Rodrigo come out?
Based on the 2020 novel of the same name, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes features Lucy Gray Baird (played by Rachel Zegler) as a central character, and the District 12 tribute is a member of the Covey, a nomadic group living in Panem who are renowned for their musical abilities.
As a result, Rachel will perform a number of tracks on the 17-song soundtrack, including a new rendition of The Hanging Tree, which was sung by Jennifer Lawrence in 2014's The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1.
Olivia and Rachel join a lengthy list of musical stars who have lent their talent to the dystopian franchise, which also includes Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Coldplay, Lorde, and many more.
Can't Catch Me Now will drop on Friday, November 3, while The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes will hit theaters on November 17.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/oliviarodrigo & IMAGO / Landmark Media