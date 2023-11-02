Olivia Rodrigo announces new Hunger Games song and reveals release date

New York, New York - Olivia Rodrigo has officially unveiled her exciting next single with the announcement of her new song, written and recorded for the soundtrack of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes .

Olivia Rodrigo will drop a new song for the soundtrack of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/oliviarodrigo & IMAGO / Landmark Media

The 20-year-old singer confirmed swirling fan theories about her next music move with the announcement of Can't Catch Me Now, a brand-new song written for the highly-anticipated prequel, which takes place 50 years before the original movies.

After teasing the track with an instrumental snippet on her "heartbreak hotline," Olivia gave fans a better peek at the single as she shared a new trailer on Wednesday featuring vocals from the song.

"There's blood on the side of the mountain / There's writing all over the walls," she sings in the clip.

"Coming like a storm into your town / You can't, you can't catch me now."

The ominous lyrics perfectly fit the eerie dystopian landscape of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, and music is set to play a significant role in the story overall with a lengthy soundtrack.