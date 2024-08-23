Olivia Rodrigo shares dreamy photo dump from GUTS World Tour's LA takeover

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo might just be in lo-lo-love with the City of Angels after wrapping up her epic six-night stay as part of the GUTS World Tour!

On Thursday, the 21-year-old singer penned a sweet thank-you to fans after wrapping up her last show of the tour's North American leg.

"6 shows in LA!!!! whatta dream!!!! that's a wrap on North America. thank u thank u thank u!!!!!" she wrote in the caption.

The post kicked off with Olivia posing outside of the Kia Forum, which was decked out in her signature purple hue and a projection of her name on its roof.

The Grammy winner was then seen in an "I'm so obsessed with LA" tee as she posed with her guitar for a vintage-style Polaroid snap.

She also showed off one of her encore tees from the LA stint, which read "bans off our bodies" – just the latest effort by Olivia to advocate for reproductive rights in the US.

Olivia also shared a clip of her surprise duet with Chappell Roan, where the two rocked out to Hot to Go! from the 26-year-old's debut album.