Olivia Rodrigo shocks fans with Chappell Roan Hot to Go! duet at GUTS World Tour

Inglewood, California - Olivia Rodrigo treated fans to an extra-special surprise at her latest stop on the GUTS World Tour as she reunited with her former opening act, Chappell Roan!

It's a Femininomenon!

At the all-new Inuit Dome on Tuesday, the 21-year-old singer welcomed Chappell back to the GUTS World Tour with an epic performance of Hot to Go! – signature dance and all!

Olivia gushed over the 26-year-old as she introduced her to the crowd, calling Chappell "one of the most singular, inspiring, powerful artists I've ever had the pleasure of meeting," per Variety.

Though Chappell's career has reached new heights this year, Olivia was an early advocate for the Casual singer, as she enlisted her as a supporting act on 2022's SOUR Tour as well.

Chappell even made some subtle appearances on the vampire artist's hit albums, contributing background vocals to hits like lacy, Can't Catch Me Now, and obsessed.

While Tuesday's surprise may already be the leading fan-favorite, Chappell is not the first special guest to grace the GUTS World Tour stage this year!