AMC Theatres admits to leaking Beyoncé's concert movie – but kept Taylor Swift's a secret

Los Angeles, California - AMC Theatres is facing the wrath of the BeyHive after revealing that they leaked news of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé but made sure to keep Taylor Swift 's The Eras Tour concert film a well-guarded secret.

In a recent interview with Variety, AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron dished on the back-to-back music flicks that dominated theaters last fall.

"We couldn't blow Taylor's secret," Aron said, confirming that other theaters weren't made aware of the impending release.

But as the CEO revealed, Beyoncé wasn't given the same treatment – leaving her movie vulnerable to leakers.

AMC informed competing theaters that the superstar would be releasing a concert film of her own in November, but the recipients clearly disregarded AMC's request for secrecy.

"At least half a dozen movie circuits leaked the news," Aron said. "Beyoncé was seriously thinking about not doing the movie at all because the secret was blown. So, they didn't keep their word."

Unsurprisingly, fans have shared their outrage at the disparate treatment of the two stars, which nearly led Renaissance to be scrapped altogether.