AMC Theatres admits to leaking Beyoncé's concert movie – but kept Taylor Swift's a secret
Los Angeles, California - AMC Theatres is facing the wrath of the BeyHive after revealing that they leaked news of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé but made sure to keep Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour concert film a well-guarded secret.
In a recent interview with Variety, AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron dished on the back-to-back music flicks that dominated theaters last fall.
"We couldn't blow Taylor's secret," Aron said, confirming that other theaters weren't made aware of the impending release.
But as the CEO revealed, Beyoncé wasn't given the same treatment – leaving her movie vulnerable to leakers.
AMC informed competing theaters that the superstar would be releasing a concert film of her own in November, but the recipients clearly disregarded AMC's request for secrecy.
"At least half a dozen movie circuits leaked the news," Aron said. "Beyoncé was seriously thinking about not doing the movie at all because the secret was blown. So, they didn't keep their word."
Unsurprisingly, fans have shared their outrage at the disparate treatment of the two stars, which nearly led Renaissance to be scrapped altogether.
Was Beyoncé treated unfairly by AMC Theatres?
"I don't expect Beyoncé to ever work with AMC theaters ever again. That was very unprofessional and absolute trash," one X user wrote.
"AMC might even be the reason why Beyoncé isn't even bothered about putting the Renaissance Tour Film on streaming…you have made an enemy out of me @AMCTheatres," another said.
Regardless of the behind-the-scenes drama, both concert films gave AMC a welcome boost in sales amid last year's Hollywood strikes.
The movies each smashed the box office upon their debut, and the stars made sure to show their support for one another with surprise appearances at each other's premieres.
Taylor praised Bey as a "guiding light" after the Halo artist attended the Los Angeles premiere of The Eras Tour film and later showed her love for Renaissance at the movie's London premiere.
Cover photo: Collage: Imago / Everett Collection