Olivia Rodrigo gushes over "dream" Nashville show with extra special guest

Nashville, Tennessee - Olivia Rodrigo gushed over her latest "dream" performance in Music City as she brought the GUTS World Tour to Nashville.

Olivia Rodrigo brought out Sheryl Crow (r.) as a special guest on the latest stop of her GUTS World Tour. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/oliviarodrigo

On Monday, the 21-year-old pop star took to Instagram to share a slideshow of snaps from her recent tour stop in Tennessee.

"Nashville!!!!!! whatta dream," she wrote in the caption, adding several cowboy emojis for good measure.

The first photo saw Olivia posing ahead of her performance of get him back!, while later snaps revealed her special guest of the night: Sheryl Crow!

The 62-year-old country music icon joined Olivia on stage to perform If It Makes You Happy, from Sheryl's 1996 self-titled album.

It's not the first time the pair have joined forces, as the two sang the same hit at Sheryl's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last November.

Olivia praised the All I Wanna Do artist as she introduced her to the crowd at Saturday's show, calling her "one of the most talented, most wonderful, kindest human beings" she had ever met.