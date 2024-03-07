Olivia Rodrigo makes surprise setlist change on GUTS World Tour

Miami, Florida - Olivia Rodrigo brought a big surprise for her audience in Miami at the latest stop on her sold-out GUTS World Tour.

Olivia Rodrigo changed up her GUTS World Tour setlist in Miami, Florida, on Wednesday. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/oliviarodrigo

The 21-year-old graced the stage at Kaseya Center on Wednesday night, where she decided to shake things up for the very first time.

After her typical jealousy, jealousy, Olivia expanded the setlist with a special performance of Can't Catch Me Now.

The track was written last year for the soundtrack of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and, up until now, had been left out of the GUTS World Tour.

The 22-song setlist features hits from both SOUR and GUTS as well as the deluxe track obsessed, which has so far only been released through special GUTS vinyl editions.

The Grammy winner got some star-studded love at her Miami stop, with Fifth Harmony alum Camila Cabello cheering her on from the audience.

The 27-year-old shared a snap alongside Olivia taken after the show on her Instagram story, writing, "the most talented sweetest cutest girl with the best show."