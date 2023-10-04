Olivia Rodrigo makes surprising confession about getting back with an ex

Los Angeles, California - Does Olivia Rodrigo really think getting back with an ex is a "bad idea?"

Olivia Rodrigo shared her opinions on heartbreak, adolescence, and more with Pitchfork. © Frederic J. BROWN / AFP

The 20-year-old revealed her opinions about everything from heartbreak to mustaches in Pitchfork's Over/Under series.

In the video shared on Tuesday, Olivia admitted that despite toying with the idea in her GUTS single bad idea right?, getting back with an ex is, in fact, a bad idea.

"The sequel is never as good as the original," she joked.

It seems that Olivia learned her lesson from her tongue-in-cheek hit single after all!

Elsewhere in the interview, the Disney+ star said that heartbreak is "underrated," as it has shaped her significantly both personally and professionally.