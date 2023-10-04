Olivia Rodrigo makes surprising confession about getting back with an ex
Los Angeles, California - Does Olivia Rodrigo really think getting back with an ex is a "bad idea?"
The 20-year-old revealed her opinions about everything from heartbreak to mustaches in Pitchfork's Over/Under series.
In the video shared on Tuesday, Olivia admitted that despite toying with the idea in her GUTS single bad idea right?, getting back with an ex is, in fact, a bad idea.
"The sequel is never as good as the original," she joked.
It seems that Olivia learned her lesson from her tongue-in-cheek hit single after all!
Elsewhere in the interview, the Disney+ star said that heartbreak is "underrated," as it has shaped her significantly both personally and professionally.
Olivia Rodrigo opens up about heartbreak, songwriting, and fear of live performances
"If I never endured any heartbreak in my life, I wouldn't be half of the person I am today," she said. "I wouldn't know myself near as well... or have any of my songs!"
Olivia also admitted that singing live at award shows is "terrifying" to her, though she has repeatedly managed to overcome her fears to deliver epic performances at the VMAs, Grammys, and more.
The traitor artist has also been open about her anxiety about touring, having previously stuck to smaller venues despite immense demand in order to prepare herself before embarking on larger tours like her upcoming GUTS World Tour.
