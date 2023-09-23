When will fans get their Olivia Rodrigo GUTS Tour tickets? Ticketmaster holds out

New York, New York - Making Livies wary, Olivia Rodrigo fans who purchased tickets to her upcoming GUTS World Tour will have to wait until 72 hours before the show to receive them.

Fans who bought concert tickets to Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS World Tour will not receive them until 72 hours before their show date. © Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch & imagebroker (TAG24 Edit)

If you're wondering, "Where are my tickets to Olivia Rodrigo?" you're not alone.

Securing tickets to the pop star's upcoming GUTS tour has been a daunting task for fans, both mentally and physically.

Despite the challenges of getting slapped with hefty service fees and expensive ticket prices, Livies are still determined to see their favorite singer perform live.

But now, buyers have to wait even longer to have their actual purchased tickets in hand.

In an effort to curtail high resale prices, Ticketmaster has implemented a policy where ticket holders will not be able to access their tickets until 72 hours prior to their show date, per Deadline.

But what does this new move mean for fans?