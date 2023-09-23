When will fans get their Olivia Rodrigo GUTS Tour tickets? Ticketmaster holds out
New York, New York - Making Livies wary, Olivia Rodrigo fans who purchased tickets to her upcoming GUTS World Tour will have to wait until 72 hours before the show to receive them.
If you're wondering, "Where are my tickets to Olivia Rodrigo?" you're not alone.
Securing tickets to the pop star's upcoming GUTS tour has been a daunting task for fans, both mentally and physically.
Despite the challenges of getting slapped with hefty service fees and expensive ticket prices, Livies are still determined to see their favorite singer perform live.
But now, buyers have to wait even longer to have their actual purchased tickets in hand.
In an effort to curtail high resale prices, Ticketmaster has implemented a policy where ticket holders will not be able to access their tickets until 72 hours prior to their show date, per Deadline.
But what does this new move mean for fans?
When should fans expect to receive their tickets for Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS World Tour?
Olivia Rodrigo fans who have purchased tickets to her GUTS tour can expect to receive them electronically approximately 72 hours before the show. Which means Livies: keep an eye on your email for instructions on how to access your tickets!
It is also important to note that fans may not be able to transfer their tickets to other people, which is another step that Ticketmaster is taking to prevent scalping.
Ticketmaster's handling of Rodrigo's GUTS tour ticket sale has been criticized by many fans and industry experts. Some fans on TikTok have now expressed further concerns with the new policy. They are worried it will make it more difficult to tell which tickets are scams or fake, as they will not be able to receive them immediately from resellers.
However, Ticketmaster has assured fans that it is working hard to make the ticket transfer process more secure.
The GUTS World Tour kicks off at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, California on February 23, 2024.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch & imagebroker (TAG24 Edit)