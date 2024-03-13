Olivia Rodrigo gets last laugh on TikTok meme: "Little Mexican girl that be crying"

Orlando, Florida - Olivia Rodrigo got in on the latest TikTok trend as she shared a new viral video starring her GUTS-inspired Crumbl cookie.

Olivia Rodrigo poked fun at a recent meme inspired by her GUTS Crumbl cookie in a new TikTok video. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@livbedumb

The 21-year-old singer blessed fans with a new TikTok on Wednesday amid her sold-out GUTS World Tour.

In the clip, Olivia lip-synced to the audio of a viral TikTok review of her limited-edition cookie at Crumbl, which is exclusively available at stores near her latest tour stop.

Though the purple vanilla cookie sandwich looks delectable, it wasn't the original TikToker's cup of tea.

Nevertheless, Olivia got the last laugh as she poked fun at the meme with her own spin on it.

"Olivia Rodriguez, that little Mexican girl that be crying," the audio said as Olivia bit down on the cookie.

While the reviewer gave it a zero out of ten in his video, the Grammy winner defended the treat in her caption, writing, "idk i think its rlly good."

The clip was likely filmed behind the scenes of her latest GUTS World Tour stop in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday night.