Olivia Rodrigo pays homage to Beyoncé with Texas GUTS World Tour TikTok
Austin, Texas - Olivia Rodrigo has brought the GUTS World Tour to the Lone Star state, and she celebrated in the best way possible: listening to Beyoncé.
The 22-year-old has played two shows in Texas this week, with a third scheduled for Friday at American Airlines Center in Dallas.
Olivia showed her love for her Texan fans with two viral TikToks from her performances.
In the first, which was shared after her Houston show on Tuesday, she lip-synced to a rather iconic audio snippet of Avril Lavigne proudly declaring herself as a "rock chick."
"lol thank u houston," Olivia wrote in the caption.
Ahead of Wednesday's gig in Austin, the Grammy winner got creative as she hid inside a cake (a purple one, of course!) as Beyoncé's new country hit, Texas Hold 'Em, played. Wearing a purple feathered cowboy hat, Olivia popped out of the cake as she lip-synced to Bey's backing vocals.
"austin tonight!!! luv u texas," she captioned the clip.
Along with thrilling fans with her epic performances, Olivia has also used her arena tour to help spotlight causes close to her heart with the newly launched Fund 4 Good.
Olivia Rodrigo promotes fight for abortion rights at Texas tour stops
Olivia announced the new charity effort ahead of her first show in Palm Springs, California, on February 23.
A portion of ticket sales on the sold-out GUTS World Tour will go to the Fund 4 Good, which will use the money to support nonprofits focused on expanding educational opportunities for girls, protecting reproductive rights, and combatting gender-based violence.
The Disney+ star has consistently used her platform to call out the increasing restrictions on safe abortion access in the US, and her latest move is especially important amid her Texas shows, as the state has taken center stage in the fight to protect abortion rights.
In 2022, Olivia took time out of a SOUR Tour performance in Washington DC to criticize the impending decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which had protected the right to an abortion before fetal viability.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/beyonce & TikTok/@livbedumb