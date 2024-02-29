Olivia Rodrigo pays homage to Beyoncé with Texas GUTS World Tour TikTok

Austin, Texas - Olivia Rodrigo has brought the GUTS World Tour to the Lone Star state, and she celebrated in the best way possible: listening to Beyoncé .

Olivia Rodrigo (r.) flaunted her love for Texas in a new TikTok featuring Beyoncé's latest hit. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/beyonce & TikTok/@livbedumb

The 22-year-old has played two shows in Texas this week, with a third scheduled for Friday at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Olivia showed her love for her Texan fans with two viral TikToks from her performances.

In the first, which was shared after her Houston show on Tuesday, she lip-synced to a rather iconic audio snippet of Avril Lavigne proudly declaring herself as a "rock chick."

"lol thank u houston," Olivia wrote in the caption.

Ahead of Wednesday's gig in Austin, the Grammy winner got creative as she hid inside a cake (a purple one, of course!) as Beyoncé's new country hit, Texas Hold 'Em, played. Wearing a purple feathered cowboy hat, Olivia popped out of the cake as she lip-synced to Bey's backing vocals.

"austin tonight!!! luv u texas," she captioned the clip.

Along with thrilling fans with her epic performances, Olivia has also used her arena tour to help spotlight causes close to her heart with the newly launched Fund 4 Good.