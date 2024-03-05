Olivia Rodrigo celebrates day off with magical Disney World trip

Orlando, Florida - Olivia Rodrigo has given fans a peek at her magical "off day activities" as she continues her sold-out GUTS World Tour.

Olivia Rodrigo celebrated a day off from the GUTS World Tour with a trip to Walt Disney World alongside her backup dancers and other crew members. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/oliviarodrigo

The 21-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share some photos from her recent trip to Walt Disney World, where she indulged in all of the fantastical festivities the park had to offer.

"off day activities!!!! thx for havin the GUTS world tour gang," she wrote in the caption, tagging the official Walt Disney World account as well.

In the first photo, Olivia posed in Minnie Mouse ears and dark sunglasses in front of Cinderella's Castle at the Magic Kingdom.

Later snaps showed the Grammy winner riding Expedition Everest at Disney's Animal Kingdom and enjoying a Mickey Mouse-shaped pretzel.

The outing came on the heels of Olivia's latest performance at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on March 1-2, after which she traveled to the Sunshine State to gear up for her next show.

After enjoying her day off in Disney, the traitor artist will play a show at Orlando's Kia Center on Tuesday night before taking the tour to Miami.