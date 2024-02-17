Olivia Rodrigo gets GUTS World Tour hype rolling with new collab!

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo has unveiled a new treat that's anything but SOUR as she prepares to kick off the GUTS World Tour!

Olivia Rodrigo has partnered with Crumbl Cookies to launch her very own GUTS cookie in honor of her upcoming world tour. © Collage: Emma McIntyre / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/oliviarodrigo

On Friday, the 20-year-old singer revealed a new partnership with Crumbl Cookies in honor of her upcoming concert series.

Per Us Weekly, the new, limited-edition GUTS cookie features two vanilla cookies dyed purple to match the album's signature shade, with a layer of vanilla buttercream and triple-berry jam between them.

The sweet treat will be exclusively available at Crumbl locations near Olivia's latest tour stop.

The first release will begin with the Grammy winner's opening show in Palm Springs, California.

While the performance will be on February 23, Crumbl will start offering the cookies on February 19.

For Livies not lucky enough to live near a tour stop, Crumbl is offering the GUTS cookie in all North American stores from August 19 through August 24 following her final stop in Los Angeles.

Ahead of the arena tour, Olivia has already dropped a new line of merchandise for fans to get their hands on without having to wait in long lines at the show.