Olivia Rodrigo postpones two GUTS Tour dates – but why?

Manchester UK - Olivia Rodrigo fans in Manchester were left devastated after her highly anticipated GUTS World Tour was postponed due to "technical issues."

Olivia Rodrigo (r.) was forced to reschedule two of her GUTS World Tour dates due to a venue's technical issues. © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images, JASON KEMPIN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@oliviarodrigo

Livies have to hold on to their tickets for just a bit longer!

According to Us Weekly, the venue where Olivia's Manchester dates for her GUTS World Tour would take place – Co-op Live Arena – has been plagued with delays since its opening was scheduled.

The issue arose during soundcheck for rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, whose show that same evening became the first official cancellation at the 23,500-seat venue.



Co-op Live Arena was forced to postpone Liv's two dates after investigations revealed a faulty component within the venue's heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system.



"Due to an ongoing venue-related technical issue, the scheduled performances of Olivia Rodrigo's Guts world tour on May 3rd and 4th are being postponed," the arena said.

Ticket holders were told to keep their tickets for the rescheduled date or request a refund.

Reassuring her fans, Olivia took to her Instagram Story to express her feelings. "I've been having such a great time in Europe so far and I'm sooooo disappointed that we're unable to perform in Manchester," she wrote, noting that "we're doing our best to reschedule the show."

"I'm so bummed and I really hope to see you all soon," she added.

With rescheduled dates yet to be announced on the venue's official X page, fans have flooded the platform with questions, eager to know when they can finally see the vampire artist slay the stage.