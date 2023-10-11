Olivia Rodrigo takes a dig at Taylor Swift songwriting credit issue

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo made a pointed joke about her infamous songwriting credit issues from her debut album, SOUR, during her recent one-night-only show in Los Angeles.

Olivia Rodrigo (l.) joked about the songwriting drama with Taylor Swift after the release of her debut album during a performance in Los Angeles. © Collage: Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Monday, the 20-year-old star took the stage at The Theatre at Ace Hotel to perform several songs from her acclaimed sophomore album, GUTS, at an intimate show exclusively available to American Express cardholders.

While talking about the song teenage dream, Olivia and her producer, Dan Nigro, revealed that Dan's young daughter was actually featured on the track.

After Dan joked that she wasn't given credit for it, Olivia seemed to make a knowing reference to their previous issues with such credits after releasing SOUR in 2021.

"Uh oh… there's gonna be some issues there," the Grammy winner quipped.

After SOUR's release, Olivia gave retroactive songwriting credit to Taylor Swift, as well as co-songwriters Jack Antonoff and St. Vincent, after naming Cruel Summer as an inspiration for her own song, deja vu.

Taylor wasn't the only musician granted credit either, as Olivia later gave Paramore members Hayley Williams and Josh Farro co-writing credit on good 4 u, which many fans believed sounded too similar to the band's 2007 hit, Misery Business.

Though the credit matters have been settled, fan theories have long since alleged that bad blood still lingers after the disputes.