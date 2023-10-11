Olivia Rodrigo takes a dig at Taylor Swift songwriting credit issue
Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo made a pointed joke about her infamous songwriting credit issues from her debut album, SOUR, during her recent one-night-only show in Los Angeles.
On Monday, the 20-year-old star took the stage at The Theatre at Ace Hotel to perform several songs from her acclaimed sophomore album, GUTS, at an intimate show exclusively available to American Express cardholders.
While talking about the song teenage dream, Olivia and her producer, Dan Nigro, revealed that Dan's young daughter was actually featured on the track.
After Dan joked that she wasn't given credit for it, Olivia seemed to make a knowing reference to their previous issues with such credits after releasing SOUR in 2021.
"Uh oh… there's gonna be some issues there," the Grammy winner quipped.
After SOUR's release, Olivia gave retroactive songwriting credit to Taylor Swift, as well as co-songwriters Jack Antonoff and St. Vincent, after naming Cruel Summer as an inspiration for her own song, deja vu.
Taylor wasn't the only musician granted credit either, as Olivia later gave Paramore members Hayley Williams and Josh Farro co-writing credit on good 4 u, which many fans believed sounded too similar to the band's 2007 hit, Misery Business.
Though the credit matters have been settled, fan theories have long since alleged that bad blood still lingers after the disputes.
Are Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift on bad terms after songwriting issues on SOUR?
It remains unclear whether Olivia was approached by either party's teams asking for credit or if she was taking preventative measures in the face of online fan chatter about plagiarism.
Still, fans have wondered about what went down behind the scenes after the pair stopped interacting publicly, despite their initial mutual support for one another before SOUR was released.
A long-time Swiftie, Olivia named Taylor as one of her biggest inspirations and even sampled her song New Year's Day on SOUR's 1 step forward, 3 steps back.
Olivia's GUTS song the grudge renewed speculation about their supposed falling out after the credit debacle, with the lyrics, "You built me up to watch me fall / You have everything, and you still want more," sparking theories about her potential frustrations at having to give Taylor songwriting credit and 50% royalties for deja vu, though nothing has been confirmed.
The traitor artist has since denied any kind of a feud with Taylor, saying, "I don't have beef with anyone. I'm very chill."
