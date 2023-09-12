Olivia Rodrigo responds to Taylor Swift feud rumors

New York, New York - Olivia Rodrigo has responded to rampant speculation that she's feuding with Taylor Swift after her sophomore album, GUTS, reignited rumors of a falling out between the stars.

Olivia Rodrigo (l) has weighed in on the rumors that she is feuding with fellow pop star Taylor Swift. © Collage: ROB KIM & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 20-year-old graced the cover of Rolling Stone as she continues her pop culture takeover with GUTS.

In Tuesday's cover story, Rodrigo denied the swirling theories that she and the 33-year-old Anti-Hero artist sparked a feud shortly after the release of SOUR in 2021.

"I don't have beef with anyone. I'm very chill," Rodrigo said. "I keep to myself.

"There's so many Twitter conspiracy theories. I only look at alien-conspiracy theories," she added.

Though the traitor singer is a long-time Swiftie, some fans theorized that Rodrigo had fallen out with her when she gave Swift retroactive songwriting credit on deja vu after being accused of plagiarizing Swift's Cruel Summer.

The rumors were bolstered by a seeming lack of public interaction between the singers after several showings of mutual support in 2021.

On GUTS, Rodrigo seemed to reignite the gossip with her track, the grudge, a heart-breaking ballad about betrayal that some fans believed was written about Swift.