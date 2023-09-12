Olivia Rodrigo responds to Taylor Swift feud rumors
New York, New York - Olivia Rodrigo has responded to rampant speculation that she's feuding with Taylor Swift after her sophomore album, GUTS, reignited rumors of a falling out between the stars.
The 20-year-old graced the cover of Rolling Stone as she continues her pop culture takeover with GUTS.
In Tuesday's cover story, Rodrigo denied the swirling theories that she and the 33-year-old Anti-Hero artist sparked a feud shortly after the release of SOUR in 2021.
"I don't have beef with anyone. I'm very chill," Rodrigo said. "I keep to myself.
"There's so many Twitter conspiracy theories. I only look at alien-conspiracy theories," she added.
Though the traitor singer is a long-time Swiftie, some fans theorized that Rodrigo had fallen out with her when she gave Swift retroactive songwriting credit on deja vu after being accused of plagiarizing Swift's Cruel Summer.
The rumors were bolstered by a seeming lack of public interaction between the singers after several showings of mutual support in 2021.
On GUTS, Rodrigo seemed to reignite the gossip with her track, the grudge, a heart-breaking ballad about betrayal that some fans believed was written about Swift.
Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift sparked feud rumors after songwriting credit issue
In the grudge, Rodrigo sings, "You built me up to watch me fall / You have everything, and you still want more," which some took as a reference to Swift's initial support for her before the songwriting credit issue.
It remains unclear whether Swift actually sought out the credit herself or if Rodrigo decided to grant it in the face of the plagiarism allegations from fans.
Rampant social media speculation about the seeming subsequent falling out also led to fans fueling rumors that Rodrigo's vampire was also about Swift.
When asked about it, the Disney+ star affirmed that she will never reveal who her songs are about but admitted she was "very surprised" by those particular theories.
Cover photo: Collage: ROB KIM & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP