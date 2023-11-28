Olivia Rodrigo reveals the surprising movie she "can't stop thinking about"

Olivia Rodrigo gushed over her favorite new books and movies in a new interview, with her picks including works by Patti Smith and Sofia Coppola.

By Kelly Christ

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo has spilled her guts about her current favorites, including the new movie she "can't stop thinking about."

Speaking to Variety in an interview published Tuesday, the 20-year-old gushed over her recent experience writing an original song for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and revealed the other movies and books she's been loving lately.

Olivia named Priscilla as a new favorite, telling the outlet that she "can't stop thinking about" the Sofia Coppola-directed flick.

"I think she's such an incredible storyteller," she said of the director.

The movie, released last month, stars Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla Presley and follows her from the start of her romance with Elvis Presley (played by Jacob Elordi) at just 14 years old through to the end of their marriage over a decade later.

The vampire singer also revealed the books she's been loving lately, praising authors Patti Smith and Dolly Alderton in particular.

Olivia Rodrigo shares her recent inspiring reads

"I've got Patti Smith's Year of the Monkey on my bedside table, and I've read Just Kids and Woolgathering," Olivia said. "I've also been reading a lot of Dolly Alderton lately. She wrote one of my favorite books — Everything I Know About Love."

Alderton's memoir has earned significant acclaim in recent years, poignantly resonating with many women in their 20s.

The Grammy winner joked that the book has shifted her perspective on the inevitable blunders of young adulthood, saying, "My mantra in life, anytime something weird or embarrassing happens to me, is 'I'm just collecting stories for the memoir.'"

