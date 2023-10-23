Olivia Rodrigo reveals theater kid past in hilarious TikTok
Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo poked fun at her middle school self with some hilarious throwback photos shared via TikTok.
The 20-year-old singer took part in a recent TikTok trend where users confess to being less than the too-cool-for-school rebellious adolescent, with the throwback snaps to prove it.
"I'm sorry, but you weren't a teenage dirtbag," the audio says. "You were in Seussical."
Olivia proved that she was the reigning queen of the viral sound with her own video, which revealed that, back in her school days, she played Gertrude McFuzz in, you guessed it, Seussical.
"this audio was made 4 me," she captioned the post, which was shared on Saturday.
The get him back! artist's past as a drama student is certainly no secret, as she first rose to fame in the theater kid show to end all theater kids shows, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.Of course, the TV show helped her build the foundation needed to skyrocket to popularity in the music industry with her 2021 Grammy-winning single drivers license, widely rumored to be written about her HSMTMTS co-star, Joshua Bassett.
And with two acclaimed albums now under her belt, the theater kid to future pop star pipeline continues!
