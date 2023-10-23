Olivia Rodrigo reveals theater kid past in hilarious TikTok

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo poked fun at her middle school self with some hilarious throwback photos shared via TikTok.

Olivia Rodrigo shared some hilarious throwback snaps via TikTok, revealing her past as a theater kid. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@livbedumb

The 20-year-old singer took part in a recent TikTok trend where users confess to being less than the too-cool-for-school rebellious adolescent, with the throwback snaps to prove it.

"I'm sorry, but you weren't a teenage dirtbag," the audio says. "You were in Seussical."

Olivia proved that she was the reigning queen of the viral sound with her own video, which revealed that, back in her school days, she played Gertrude McFuzz in, you guessed it, Seussical.

"this audio was made 4 me," she captioned the post, which was shared on Saturday.

The get him back! artist's past as a drama student is certainly no secret, as she first rose to fame in the theater kid show to end all theater kids shows, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.