Olivia Rodrigo rocks glam meets grunge fit at the Jingle Ball in Los Angeles!
Inglewood, California - Olivia Rodrigo was the bell of iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball this Friday as she stunned on the red carpet and then took to the stage!
The vampire songstress dazzled in a tiny silver-grey mini dress and sheer black tights.
As for accessories, Liv kept the jewelry sparse, only sporting a couple of silver rings on her black manicured fingers. The young superstar wore her long brown hair down in loose waves and opted for a minimal yet glowy fresh-faced makeup look with a glossy lip, rosy blush, and winged eyeliner.
The Can't Catch Me Now artist performed some oldies from Sour and a few newer songs off of GUTS ahead of her much-anticipated world tour.
Liv's sophomore album, GUTS, was recently nominated for six Grammy awards – including Album of The Year!
At the 2022 Grammys, Olivia won Best Pop Vocal Album for Sour, Best New Artist, and Best Pop Solo Performance for Drivers License.
Liv will be performing again on December 9 for iHeartRadio's New York Jingle Ball. Will you be tuning in?
Cover photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images/AFP Monica Schipper/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP & MATT WINKELMEYER/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP