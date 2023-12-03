Olivia Rodrigo rocks glam meets grunge fit at the Jingle Ball in Los Angeles!

Inglewood, California - Olivia Rodrigo was the bell of iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball this Friday as she stunned on the red carpet and then took to the stage !

Olivia Rodrigo dazzled in a tiny silver-grey mini dress and sheer black tights at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball in Inglewood, California this Friday. © Olivia Rodrigo attends KIIS FM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One on Friday in Inglewood, California.

The vampire songstress dazzled in a tiny silver-grey mini dress and sheer black tights.

As for accessories, Liv kept the jewelry sparse, only sporting a couple of silver rings on her black manicured fingers. The young superstar wore her long brown hair down in loose waves and opted for a minimal yet glowy fresh-faced makeup look with a glossy lip, rosy blush, and winged eyeliner.

The Can't Catch Me Now artist performed some oldies from Sour and a few newer songs off of GUTS ahead of her much-anticipated world tour.

Liv's sophomore album, GUTS, was recently nominated for six Grammy awards – including Album of The Year!

At the 2022 Grammys, Olivia won Best Pop Vocal Album for Sour, Best New Artist, and Best Pop Solo Performance for Drivers License.